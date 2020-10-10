Nagpur, Oct 10 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur district increased by 627 on Saturday, while 17 people lost their lives to the infection during the day, an official said.

A total of 832 people were discharged as well, taking the overall count of such cases to 74,717, he said.

The district has a COVID-19 count of 86,090, including 2,767 deaths, while the number of active cases is 8,606, the official informed.

