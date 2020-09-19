Panaji, Sep 19 (PTI) A total of 643 cases detected on Saturday took the COVID-19 count in Goa to 28,022, while seven deaths increased the toll to 342, an official said.

So far, 21,760 people have been discharged post recovery, including 446 on Saturday, he added.

A total of 2,113 samples were tested for the infection during the day, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 28,022, new cases 643, deaths 342, discharged 21,760, active cases 5,920, samples tested till date 2,35,787.

