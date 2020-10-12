Nagpur, Oct 12 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur increased by 658 on Monday while the death toll rose by 30, an official said.

The district now has 87,230 cases, including 2,820 deaths, while the discharge of 76,538 people had left it with 7,872 active ones, he pointed out.

The official said 894 people were discharged on Monday.

