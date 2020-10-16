Nagpur, Oct 16 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur increased by 674 to reach 89,761 on Friday, while 20 deaths took the toll to 2,912, an official said.

The number of people who have recovered stands at 79,853, including 1,009 during the day, he added.

The district has 6,996 active cases, the official said.

