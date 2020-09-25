Chandigarh, Sep 25 (PTI) Punjab reported 68 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, pushing the death toll to 3,134, while 1,930 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,07,096.

Eleven deaths were reported from Amritsar, eight from Hoshiarpur, seven from Ludhiana, six each from Bathinda and Jalandhar and five from Fazilka, as per a medical bulletin.

Three deaths each were reported from Fazilka, Mohali, SBS Nagar and Sangrur, two each from Ferozepur, Moga, Muktsar, Rupnagar and Tarn Taran and one each from Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur and Pathankot, it said.

Among places which reported fresh cases include Jalandhar (256), Amritsar (176), Ludhiana (171), Bathinda (163), Mohali (160), Patiala (118) and Pathankot (117).

There are 19,937 active COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the bulletin.

A total of 2,550 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 84,025.

Seventy-three critical patients are on ventilator support while 435 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 17,13,652 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, it added.

