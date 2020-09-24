Bengaluru, Sep 24 (PTI) Karnataka on Thursday registered 7,710 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 65 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 5.48 lakh and the toll to 8,331, the health department said.

The day also saw 6,748 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Also Read | Harley Davidson to Exit India: American Cult Bike Manufacturer to Lay Off 70 Employees, Seeks Local Partner to Serve Existing Customers.

Out of 7,710 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 4,192 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of September 24 evening, cumulatively 5,48,557 COVID- 19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 8,331 deaths and 4,44,658 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia Diagnosed With Dengue Days After Testing COVID-19 Positive.

It said, out of 95,549 active cases, 94,722 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 827 are in ICU.

Out of 65 deaths reported on Thursday 24 are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Ballari 10, Hassan and Shivamogga 6, Davangere and Dharwad 4, Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Haveri and Vijayapura 2, and Mandya 1.

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban is accounting for 4,192, Mysuru 481, Hassan 407, Dakshina Kannada 266, Dharwad 264, Shivamogga 234, Belagavi 191, Bengaluru Rural 189, Chikkamagaluru 186, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 2.08 lakh infections, followed by Mysuru 31,573 and Ballari 29,673.

A total of 44.59 lakh samples were tested so far, out of which 64,164 were tested on Thursday alone.

Among the samples tested today 23,232 were rapid antigen tests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)