Chandigarh, Mar 4 (PTI) Chandigarh on Thursday reported 78 more coronavirus cases which took the infection tally to 22,040, according to a medical bulletin.

No COVID-19-related death was reported on Thursday. The toll stands at 355, as per the bulletin.

The number of active cases rose from 503 on Wednesday to 545, it said.

A total of 36 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 21,140, as per the bulletin.

A total of 2,61,609 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,38,605tested negative while reports of 113 samples are awaited, it said. PTI CHS

