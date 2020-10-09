Nashik, Oct 9 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district increased by 796 on Friday to reach 84,370 and the death toll by 14 to touch 1,498, an official said.

He said 74,112 people have been discharged so far, including 1,001 on Friday.

Nashik city leads with 56,354 cases and 795 deaths, he added.

