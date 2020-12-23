Chandigarh, Dec 23 (PTI) Chandigarh on Wednesday reported 82 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 19,266, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of an 82-year-old woman pushed the toll to 313.

There are 369 active cases in the union territory as of now, as per bulletin.

A total of 76 patients were discharged after they recovered, taking the number of cured people to 18,584, it said.

A total of 1,72,379 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,52,240 tested negative while reports of 139 samples were awaited, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD

