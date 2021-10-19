Srinagar, Oct 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 84 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 3,31,221, while no fresh death was reported in the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the 84 fresh cases, 12 were from the Jammu division and 72 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 45 cases followed by 12 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 803 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir, while the total number of recovered patients is 3,25,990, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the COVID-19 pandemic is 4,428 as no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

The officials said, there were 49 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as one fresh case was reported since last evening.

