Bengaluru, Oct 15 (PTI) Karnataka recorded 8,477 fresh cases of coronavirus and 85 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 7.43 lakh and the toll to 10,283, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 8,841 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Also Read | Brahampur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Out of 8,477 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 3,788 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of October 15 evening, cumulatively 7,43,848 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 10,283 deaths and 6,20,008 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Launches Veiled Attack on Narendra Modi Government With This Answer to His ‘What’s Common In Vietnam, Korea, Pakistan’ Tweet.

It said out of 1.13 lakh active cases 1.12 lakh patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 939 are in ICU.

Out of total 85 deaths reported on Thursday 45 are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Chikkaballapura 4, Ballari, Belagavi, Shivamogga and Tumakuru 3, Chamarajanagara, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura 2, and Bagalkote, Bidar, Davangere, Kalaburagi, Koppal and Raichur 1.

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounts for 3,788, Bengaluru Rural 454, Hassan 440, Mysuru and Belagavi 303, Dakshina Kannada 301, Ballari 282, Tumakuru 252, Mandya and Chikkaballapura 230, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 2,97,193 infections, followed by Mysuru 43,733 and Ballari 35,168.

A total of over 63,55,803 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,04,811 were tested on Thursday alone, and 30,977 among them were rapid antigen tests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)