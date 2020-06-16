India News | COVID-19: 93 Test Positive, Aurangabad Cases Reach 2,918

Aurangabad, Jun 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district reached 2,918 on Tuesday after 93 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said.

The 93 new case comprise 54 men and 39 women, he added.

"The number of active cases is 1,211 as 1,549 people have been discharged and 158 have lost their lives to the infection," the official informed.

