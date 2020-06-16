Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | COVID-19: 93 Test Positive, Aurangabad Cases Reach 2,918

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 07:36 PM IST
Aurangabad, Jun 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district reached 2,918 on Tuesday after 93 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said.

The 93 new case comprise 54 men and 39 women, he added.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death of Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

"The number of active cases is 1,211 as 1,549 people have been discharged and 158 have lost their lives to the infection," the official informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

