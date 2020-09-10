New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 44-lakh mark on Thursday with the highest single-day spike of 95,735 new cases, taking the total number of cases in the country to 44,65,864.

Daily deaths due to the virus continue to hover just above the 1,000 mark with 1,172 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 75,062.

Also Read | Antarvedi Temple Chariot Fire: CBI Probe Recommended by Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 49 per cent of all active cases in the country have been reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The total number of active cases stands at 9,19,018.

As per the World Health Organisation, India recorded the highest number of single-day coronavirus cases in the world on Thursday.

Also Read | Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Says Tourists Can Visit The Union Territory With COVID-19 Negative Test Report.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with 23,446 new COVID-19 cases and 448 deaths reported on Thursday. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 9,90,795, including 4702 active cases, 28,282 deaths, and 7,00,715 discharges.

As many as 9,217 new COVID-19 cases and 129 deaths were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,30,947, including 6,937 deaths, 3,22,454 discharges, and 1,01,537 active cases.

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,702 deaths and 10,175 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total cases in the state increased to 5,37,687. There are currently 97,338 active cases.

A total of 4,35,647 recoveries and 4,702 deaths have been reported from the state.

Uttar Pradesh reported 7,042 COVID-19 cases and 94 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally in the state rose to 2,92,029, including 4206 deaths and 2,21,506 discharged, the state government informed.

As many as 5,528 new COVID-19 cases, 6,185 discharges, and 64 deaths were reported on Thursday in Tamil Nadu, said the State Health Department. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 4,86,052 including 48,482 active cases, 4,29,416 discharges, and 8,154 deaths.

Meanwhile, the global death toll from the novel coronavirus surpassed 900,000, as per Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)