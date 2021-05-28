Bengaluru, May 28 (PTI) The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka fell below the four lakh mark, as the state on Friday reported 22,823 new cases and 401 deaths, the health department said.

While the total number of COVID infections so far stands at 25,46,821, the toll is 27,806.

The total number of active cases is now 3,72,373.

The day also saw 52,253 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

Out of the 22,823 new cases reported on Friday, 5,736 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 31,237 discharges and 192 deaths.

Cumulatively 25,46,821 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 27,806 deaths and 21,46,621 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 16.42 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.75 per cent.

Out of the 401 deaths reported on Friday, 192 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (20), Ballari (17), Tumakuru (15), Dharwad (14), Hassan and Shivamogga (13), followed by others.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 5,736, Mysuru 1,677, Tumakuru 1,326, Belagavi 1,319, Hassan 1,170, Shivamogga 1,135, while the rest were in other districts.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,49,614, followed by Mysuru 1,38,365 and Tumakuru 1,00,684.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 9,56,303, followed by Mysuru 1,20,191 and Tumakuru 85,127.

A total of over 2,93,37,928 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,38,983 were done on Friday alone. PTI

