Ahmedabad, Aug 30 (PTI) Ahmedabad in Gujarat reported 169 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which increased the district's infection count to 31,346, state health department said.

With four fatalities during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 1,728, it said.

A total of 164 patients were discharged on Sunday, which pushed the district's recovery count to 26,234, the department said in a statement.

Of the new cases, 146 were from the city and 23 from rural areas, it added.

All the four deaths reported on Sunday were from the city, it said.

