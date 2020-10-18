Amravati (Maha), Oct 18 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 75 and the death toll by one in Amravati on Sunday, while 103 people were discharged, an official said.

The district now has a caseload of 15,493, including 350 deaths, while 13,974 people, or 90.20 per cent, have been discharged post recovery, he added.

Amravati has 1,179 active COVID-19 cases, 580 of whom are in home isolation.

