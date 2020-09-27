Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has reported 6,923 new COVID19 cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours. It also reported 7,796 recoveries during the same time, the state's health department said on Sunday.

As per it, the total number of cases has gone up to 6,75,674. This includes 6,05,090 recoveries. The state currently has, 64,876 active cases, while 5,708 patients have succumbed to the pandemic.

"Andhra Pradesh reported 6,923 new #COVID19 cases, 7,796 recoveries & 45 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 6,75,674, including 6,05,090 recoveries, 64,876 active cases & 5,708 deaths," the statement issued by it said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country's COVID-19 count reached 59,92,533 including 9,56,402 active cases, 49,41,628 cured, discharged or migrated and 94,503 deaths as of Sunday. (ANI)

