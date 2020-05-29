India News | COVID-19: Aurangabad Count 1,453 as 46 Test Positive

Aurangabad, May 29 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad district reached 1,453 after 46 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday morning, a health official said.

He said, so far, 68 had died of the infection and 901 had been discharged after recovery, leaving the district with 484 active cases.

Meanwhile, in an online interaction here, Collector Uday Choudhari said rural areas of the district may witness greater easing of lockdown restrictions in the days to come, and it would cover shops, farm activities and 'e-seva' centres.

He said hotels and restaurants may be allowed to open in rural areas though this was just at discussion stage. PTI

