India News | COVID-19: Badnera Accounts for 7 of 14 Amravati Cases on Sun

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 09:00 PM IST
Amravati (Maha), Jun 14 (PTI) Badnera town accounted for seven of the 14 novel coronavirus cases detected in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Sunday, an official said.

The district's COVID-19 count is 338, while the number of active cases is 71, he added.

Also Read | '90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim.

"Badnera now has 24 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 12 cases were detected since Friday. Of the seven cases on Sunday, six were from the old part of town," the official informed. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

