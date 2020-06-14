India News | COVID-19: Badnera Accounts for 7 of 14 Amravati Cases on Sun
Amravati (Maha), Jun 14 (PTI) Badnera town accounted for seven of the 14 novel coronavirus cases detected in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Sunday, an official said.
The district's COVID-19 count is 338, while the number of active cases is 71, he added.
Also Read | '90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim.
"Badnera now has 24 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 12 cases were detected since Friday. Of the seven cases on Sunday, six were from the old part of town," the official informed. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)