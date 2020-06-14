India News | COVID-19: Badnera Accounts for 7 of 14 Amravati Cases on Sun

Amravati (Maha), Jun 14 (PTI) Badnera town accounted for seven of the 14 novel coronavirus cases detected in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Sunday, an official said.

The district's COVID-19 count is 338, while the number of active cases is 71, he added.

"Badnera now has 24 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 12 cases were detected since Friday. Of the seven cases on Sunday, six were from the old part of town," the official informed. PTI

