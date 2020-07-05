Kolkata, Jul 5 (PTI) West Bengal on Sunday registered the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 895 new infections, while the death toll due to the disease reached 757 after a record of 21 deaths, the health department said.

With the new cases, the state's infection tally reached 22,126.

Also Read | Assam Govt Eases COVID-19 Lockdown Norms in Kamrup Metropolitan District, Stand-Alone Grocery Shops to Open Between 11 Am & 4 Pm from July 6 to 10.

The number of active cases rose to 6,658.

Since Saturday, 545 patients recovered from the disease in the state, the health department said in a bulletin.

Also Read | Kerala | 225 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Past 24 Hours, Total 3,174 Patients Have Recovered from Disease So Far: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 5, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)