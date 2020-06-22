Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) The city civic body will operate 50 mobile dispensaries in northern suburbs of Mumbai, which have emerged as the new COVID-19 hotspots, under an initiative launched on Monday that is aimed at curbing the spread of the infection in the metropolis and bring cases to zero.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched Mission Zero rapid action plan under its "Chase the Virus' drive.

Under the programme, that covers Borivali, Dahisar, Malad, Kandivali, Bhandup and Mulund suburbs of North Mumbai, the BMC will run 50 mobile dispensary vans which will go to different localities to conduct preliminary check-ups for 2 to 3 weeks to identify and treat COVID-19 patients.

At a function organised at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex in suburban Andheri, BMC commissioner I S Chahal along with other dignitaries launched the "Mission Zero" rapid action plan that will be implemented under public- private partnership with the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana, Desh Apnayen, CREDAI-MCHI and Bill Gates Foundation.

"Under the 'Mission Zero' rapid action plan, 50 mobile dispensary vans with doctors and medicines will visit Mulund, Bhandup, Andheri, Malad, Borivali, Dahisar and Kandivali to conduct preliminary examination of patients," the BMC said in a release.

The private organisations associated with the plan are going to provide vans, doctors and medicines, while the civic body will take care of swab testing and quarantine facilities, among other things, it said.

The BMC said it aims to increase the current average case doubling rate of 36 days to 50 days.

However, in certain parts of the city like Malad (P/North Ward), Borivali (R/Central Ward), Dahisar (R/North Ward), Kandivali (R/South Ward), Bhandup (S Ward) and Mulund (T Ward), the duration of doubling rate was between 19 to 24 days as on June 21.

Hence, it has been decided to implement a rapid action plan to bring down the number of positive cases in the city to zero, said the civic body which is spearheading Mumbai's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The rapid action plan will boost the efforts already in place. With the onset of monsoon, the plan is particularly critical for timely detection and treatment of patients with coronavirus and other ailments," the release stated.

The civic body said after checking by mobile dispensaries, all COVID-19 suspects will be immediately isolated and swab tests conducted in the area they reside in.

"This will lead to early detection and timely treatment of those infected, and at the same time, public awareness will also be created to empower citizens with correct information regarding the virus," the BMC said.

Till June 21, Mumbai had recorded more than 66,000 COVID-19 cases.

