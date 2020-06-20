Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to shut shops dealing in non-essential items in containment zones in north Mumbai as the number of COVID-19 cases in the region is growing at 3 per cent against the metropolis' average of 2.05 per cent, an official said on Saturday.

Only shops dealing in grocery, medicines etc would be allowed to remain open in containment zones between Andheri and Dahisar in the western part and Bhandup to Mulund on the central line of the metropolis, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 3,630 New COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020.

He added that a meeting on the implementation of the order was held with Mumbai police on Friday.

It was also decided to seal an entire building under the Slum Rehabilitation Scheme in the western suburbs as against just a floor earlier due to rise in the number of cases there, the official said.

Also Read | Assam Oil Field Fire: Pollution Control Board Issues Closure Notice to Oil India Limited to Close Down All its Wells in Baghjan.

There are also plans to restrict movement of people in containment zones by sealing buffer zones around them as well, said sources.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)