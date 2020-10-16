Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 16 (ANI): Business of idol makers in Bhubaneswar remains affected ahead of Durga Puja due to COVID-19.

An idol maker Munral Maitri hailing from Kolkata said, "We have received orders for smaller idols. Last year we made 200 idols, but this year we got orders for only 20-30 idols. We have suffered huge losses this year."

Also Read | Telangana Horror: Man Beheads Wife With Axe in Fit of Rage, Places Head at Doorstep of Her Alleged Lover in Sangareddy District.

"There is no help from the government's side. The owner has said that he will pay me in the future, however, he is taking care of our food," he said.

Suman Mandal another idol maker said, "I came here this year. This year we are getting orders for small idols. It is getting difficult for us, how will we get paid by our employer?" (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami’s Mother Davusayammal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)