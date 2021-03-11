Panaji, Mar 11 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 69 and reached 55,676 on Thursday, a health department official said.

The death toll due to the virus increased to 803 as one patient succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The coastal state's recovery count mounted to 54,169 as 39 patients got discharge on Thursday.

The number of active cases in the state is 704 now, the official said.

"With 1,778 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the state's overall test count rose to 5,09,776," he added.

