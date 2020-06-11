Nagpur, Jun 11 (PTI) The number of coronavirus patients in Nagpur reached 919 on Thursday after 74 more persons were found infected, officials said.

However, the death toll in the district has remained unchanged at 15 in the last few days, the district information office said in a statement.

Also Read | COVID-19 Positive Undertrial Accused Escapes From Hospital in Jind Wearing PPE Kit, Nabbed Later.

A total of 529 patients have recovered from the infection in the district so far, while the number of active cases is 374, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)