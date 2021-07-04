Amaravati, July 4 (PTI) The cumulative coronavirus tally in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 19-lakh mark and reached 19,02,923 with the addition of 3,175 fresh cases on Sunday.

That the infection spread has slowed down further in the state was evident in the fact that the last one lakh cases came in 22 days, double the time it took for the previous lakh and seven days for the lakh before that.

The latest bulletin said in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday 3,692 patients had recovered from the infection and 29 more succumbed in the state.

The active cases came down to 35,325 after a total of 18,54,754 recoveries and 12,844 deaths.

In 24 hours, East Godavari district reported the highest 662, Chittoor 473, West Godavari 398 and Prakasam 322 fresh cases.

Three districts added between 200 and 250 new cases each, three logged less than 200 each and three more registered less than 80 each.

Chittoor reported six fresh Covid-19 fatalities, Krishna five, East Godavari four, Kurnool and Prakasam three each and Anantapuramu two in a day.

Five districts reported one death each.

