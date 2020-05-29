India News | COVID-19 Cases Breach 20,000 K Mark in TN with 874 Cases; 9 Deaths Takes Toll to 154

Chennai, May 29 (PTI): Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, which witnessed its highest single day spike of 874 cases, taking the infection count past the 20,000 mark, the health department said on Friday.

With the nine deaths, the death toll in the state has risen to 154.

Also Read | Bejan Daruwalla Dies: Political Leaders Condole Demise of Renowned Astrologer.

Friday marked the third straight day when the number of positive cases crossed the 800 mark in the state.

Among the 874 cases, 141 were those who had arrived from various states, the health bulletin said.

Also Read | Bejan Daruwalla Dies at 89 After Battling Coronavirus, Gujarat CM Condoles Demise of Astrologer.

The number of people cured after testing positive stood at 765 cases, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)