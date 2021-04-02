New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The COVID-19 cases in Delhi continue to rise as 3, 594 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the Delhi government, with this, the total cases mounted to 6,68,814 including 11,994 active cases and total 6,45,770 discharged cases. Delhi registered 2,084 recoveries and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll touched 11,050 including the new deaths.

The cumulative positivity rate rose to 4.54 per cent and total samples tested were 87,505 in the last 24 hours.

There is no need for lockdown in the national capital as the COVID-19 situation is less serious as compared to the previous waves, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

On Thursday, Delhi reported 2,790 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,121 recoveries, and 9 deaths. The national capital reported 1,819 fresh infections on Wednesday, 992 new cases on Tuesday, and 1,904 on Monday.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in 11 states and union territories and advised them to make a time-bound plan to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of eligible beneficiaries.

These states and union territories have been categorised as "states of grave concern" as they are reporting a big spike in daily COVID-19 cases and deaths. The situation is "worrying" particularly in Maharashtra.

In its collaborative fight against the COVID19 pandemic, India has scaled several peaks today. In a significant development, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 7 crore today. The country has also administered the first dose to more than 6 crore beneficiaries.

A total of 7,06,18,026 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 8 pm today. (ANI)

