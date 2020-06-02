India News | COVID-19 Cases Cross 4,000-mark in Bihar, Death Toll Climbs to 24

Patna, Jun 2 (PTI) Bihar reported 151 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 4,096, the health department said.

The state also reported the death of a COVID-19 patient during the day. A Sitamarhi resident died while undergoing treatment, the health department said, but did not share any details.

Also Read | UN Report Vindicates India's Position That Pakistan Epicentre of Global Terrorism: MEA.

With this, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 24 in the state.

Patna has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 260, followed by Begusarai (247), Rohtas (208), Bhagalpur and Madhubani (190 each), Khagaria (172) and Katihar (150).

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump Discuss India-China Face-Off Along LAC in Ladakh During Telephonic Conversation.

COVID-19 cases have been detected in all the districts of the state and in 14 districts, the tally is in three digits.

Sheohar has reported the least number of positive cases at 10.

Though the state reported its first couple of cases in March, more than 3,000 people tested positive in May with lakhs of migrant workers returning from other parts of the country.

According to data released by the health department, the number of migrants who have tested positive for the disease since May 3 is 2,903.

Most of the migrants have come back from Maharashtra (713), Delhi (681), Gujarat (437), Haryana (246), Uttar Pradesh (160) and Rajasthan (127).

So far, 1,803 people have recovered from the disease in Bihar and there are 2,269 active cases in the state at present.

The number of samples tested in the state till date is 81,413.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)