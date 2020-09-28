Nashik, Sep 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 73,888 on Monday with a single-day addition of 1,057 new cases, health officials said.

With 22 deaths, the toll went up to 1,336, they said.

501 patients were discharged in the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the district to 64,981.

