India News | COVID-19 Cases in Ahmedabad District Go Up by 253 to 11,597

Ahmedabad, May 29 (PTI) As 253 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the number of patients in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat climbed to 11,597, the state health department said on Friday.

Of the total 20 people, who succumbed to the infection in Gujarat during this period, as many as 18 died in Ahmedabad city alone, it said in a statement.

As many as 608 patients were discharged from hospitals across Gujarat during the day, of whom 468 were from Ahmedabad alone.

The virus has so far claimed 980 lives in the state, of which 798 were from Ahmedabad district. Eleven of these deaths were reported in rural parts of Ahmedabad district, while 787 others were from the city.

As many as 236 of the 253 new positive cases were reported in Ahmedabad city, while 17 belonged to the rural areas of Ahmedabad district.

Similarly, out of the total 11,597 cases registered in Ahmedabad district so far, as many as 11,396 were from the city, while 201 others were reported in other parts of the district.

