India News | COVID-19 Cases in Ahmedabad District Grow to 11,597

Ahmedabad, May 29 (PTI) As 253 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the number of such patients in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat climbed to 11,597, the state health department said on Friday.

Eighteen patients succumbed to the infection in different hospitals of Ahmedabad city in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 798, it said in a statement.

Of the total 608 patients, who were discharged from hospitals across Gujarat during the day, as many as 468 were from Ahmedabad alone, it added.

