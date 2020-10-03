Aurangabad, Oct 3 (PTI) With the detection of 183 new cases of COVID-19, the tally in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district reached 34,193 on Saturday, an official said.

At least 435 patients were discharged from various hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 28,678, the official stated in a release.

Also Read | CBI Probe Ordered in Hathras Case by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The district has recorded 952 casualties so far, while 4,563 patients are currently undergoing treatment, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)