Bengaluru, Aug 22 (PTI) Karnataka recorded 7,330 fresh COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of the infected past the 2.70-lakh mark and the dead to 4,615, the health department said.

The data released during the day did not include Mysuru district as the doctors there have gone on strike protesting over the suicide of the Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer Dr S R Nagendra after alleged harassment by his superiors.

The spike in cases and deaths was reported from Bengaluru Urban district, which recorded 2,979 fresh cases and 28 deaths.

According to the bulletin, 533 fresh cases were reported in Ballari, 348 in Udupi, 312 in Belagavi, 277 in Davangere, 253 in Dharwad, 228 in Dakshina Kannada, 221 in Shivamogga, 170 in Koppal, 165 in Kalaburagi and 151 in Vijayapura. Fresh cases were also reported in Hassan, Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Gadag, Haveri and other districts. The department said there were seven deaths each in Ballari and Dharwad, six each in Koppal and Tumakuru, five in Davangere, four each in Bidar, Shivamogga and Dakshina Kannada. Deaths were also reported in Belagavi, Raichur, Vijayapura, Mandya, Yadgiri and Uttara Kannada, among others. While majority of those who died were above 50 years of age, the rest were young people. There were two people in their 30s and 15 in their 40s. Most of those who died had severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) or the influenza-like illness. There were 2,71,876 infections in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic. That comprised 1,84,568 discharges, including 7,626 during the day, the department said in a statement.

