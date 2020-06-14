India News | COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka Touch 7,000 Mark; Five Succumb to Virus

Bengaluru, June 14 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka reached the 7,000 mark on Sunday, with the state reporting 176 new cases and five related fatalities, taking the toll to 86.

The day also saw 312 patients getting discharged in the state after recovery while the total number of positive cases in Udupi district alone breached 1000 cases mark.

As of June 14 evening, cumulatively 7,000 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 86 deaths and 3,955 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 2,956 active cases, 2,940 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 16 are in ICU.

The five dead include- thee from Bengaluru urban, and one each from Dakshina Kannada and Bidar.

The three from Bengaluru include- two women aged 57 and 60 respectively and a man who was 50 years; while the person who died in Dakshina Kannada was a 24 year old man.

Also, a 76-year-old man from Bidar, who died at his residence on June 6, later tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of 176 new cases, 88 are returnees from other states, majority of them from neighboring Maharashtra.

While 6 are those who returned from other countries.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounts for 42, Yadgir 22, Udupi 21, Bidar 20, Kalaburagi 13, Dharwad 10, Ballari 8, Kolar 7, Uttara Kannada 6, five each from Mandya and Dakshina Kannada, Bagalkote 4 and Ramanagara 3.

Besides, two each from Raichur and Shivamogga, and one each from Belagavi, Hassan, Vijayapura, Bengaluru rural and Haveri.

Udupi district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,026 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 896 and Yadgir 809.

Among discharges also Udupi tops the list with total 713 discharges, followed by Kalaburagi 427 and Bengaluru urban 327.

A total of 4,43,969 samples were tested so far, out of which 7,451 were tested on Sunday alone.

So far 4,27,608 samples have been reported as negative, and out of them 6,835 were reported negative today.

