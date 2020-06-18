India News | COVID-19 Cases in MP Rise to 11,426; Death Toll Reaches 486

Bhopal, Jun 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 case count in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 11,426 on Thursday with 182 fresh cases, including 57 from Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, the health department officials said.

With four more deaths, the fatality count rose to 486 in the state, they said.

In the last 24-hours, Bhopal reported 50 cases.

Of the four latest deaths, three were reported in Indore, while one in Ratlam.

No new coronavirus case was reported in 27 districts on Thursday.

While virus cases were reported from 52 districts, six of them did not have any active cases on Thursday, the health bulletin said.

The number of cases in Indore went up to 4,191 where the death toll has reached 185, it said.

Bhopal's coronavirus tally has reached 2,382, of whom 73 persons have succumbed to the infection.

Health officials said that there are 1,072 containment zones in the state at present.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 11,426, active cases 2,308, new cases 182, death toll 486, recovered 8,632, total number of people tested 2,77,451.

