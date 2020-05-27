India News | COVID-19 Cases in MP Up by 79 to 7,261, Death Toll Reaches 313

Bhopal, May 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 237 new COVID-19 cases, including 79 in Indore, which took the number of patients to 7,261, health officials said.

As coronavirus claimed eight more lives, the death toll due to the infection rose to 313, they said.

Also Read | Indian Railways Refutes Media Reports of Shramik Special Trains Losing Paths, Reaching Wrong Destinations.

Two persons each succumbed to the infection in Indore and Bhopal and one each in Burhanpur, Khargone, Dewas and Barwani, they said.

So far, 3,927 persons have recovered from the infection in the state and the number of active cases is 3,021.

Also Read | Maharashtra Records Highest Single-Day Deaths Due to Coronavirus, COVID-19 Toll Mounts to 1,897.

No new coronavirus case was found in 29 districts since Tuesday evening.

The virus has affected 50 out of the total 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, jumped to 3,182 with 79 new cases. With two more deaths, the toll in the district stood at 119, the state health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the owner and managing editor of a prominent Hindi daily also succumbed to the COVID-19 infection during the treatment at a private hospital in Bhopal on Wednesday. He was 82.

Besides Indore, 53 new patients were detected in Bhopal, followed by 25 in Neemuch, 20 in Sagar, 13 in Ujjain, eight in Dewas, six each in Satna and Damoh, four in Rajgarh, three each in Jabalpur, Morena, Narsinghpur and Khargone, two each in Gwalior, Rewa and Shivpuri and one each in Khandwa, Datia, Balaghat, Chhindwara and Mandla.

Bhopal now has 1,356 COVID-19 patients, Ujjain 614, Khandwa 233, Jabalpur 216, Khargone 122, Gwalior 119, Neemuch 115, Sagar 106, Dewas 91, Morena 88, Rewa 32, Satna 20, Damoh 16, eight each in Damoh, Shivpuri and Narsinghpur, seven each in Balaghat and Rajgarh, Chhindwara six and Mandla three.

No new case was reported in other districts.

With two deaths in Bhopal, the count of dead in the state capital reached 51.

The death toll in Burhanpur reached 14, nine each in Khargone and Dewas with one person succumbing to the infection in each district..

Barwani recorded first COVID-19 death on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases: 7,261, active cases: 3,021, new cases: 237, death toll: 313, recovered: 3,927, total number of tested people: 1,46,144. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)