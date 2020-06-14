India News | COVID-19 Cases in Nashik District Near 2,000; Death Toll 121

Nashik, Jun 14 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose by 93 on Sunday to 1,973, a district official said.

The death toll reached to 121 with three more deaths being added to the overall count of the deceased patients, he said.

Maximum number of cases were reported from Malegaon (875), followed by Nashik city (673) while 353 cases were reported from other parts of the district.

The number of the recovered cases stood at 1,249.

A total of 140 new suspected cases were admitted in various hospitals in the district on Sunday.

A total of 15,139 swab samples have been sent for examination so far.

