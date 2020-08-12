Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the state government could not formulate any policy to deal with COVID-19 pandemic due to which the number of cases are rising.

"Coronavirus is spreading and cases are rising in the state. In Lucknow, the situation is alarming. But the state government could not formulate any policy to deal with the pandemic," Yadav said in a statement issued here.

The state government did not pay heed to health services due to which such a situation has arisen where people are not getting treatment and there are no beds available in hospitals, he said.

In Lucknow, where maximum number of cases are coming, there are no beds at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), King George's Medical University (KGMU) and other hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients, he said.

"The CM has many times given directives for increasing beds in hospitals but officials are not hearing him. Had they followed CM's instructions, the number of beds in city hospitals would have been more," he said and asked the government to take the pandemic seriously and ensure arrangements accordingly.

