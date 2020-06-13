Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | COVID-19: C'garh Count Reaches 1,512 as 67 Test Positive

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 10:12 PM IST
Raipur, Jun 13 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh reached 1,512 after 67 people, including an Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan, tested positive on Saturday, a health official said.

Besides, 81 patients were discharged from different hospitals across the state following recovery, he said.

"Of the new cases, 13 were reported from Korba, 10 from Bemetara, nine each from Rajnandgaon and Balodabazar, eight from Bilaspur, five from Kabirdham, four from Raipur, three each from Durg and Balrampur, two from Dantewada and one case came from Koriya," he said.

The two cases in Dantewada are the first instances of infection in the district, the official said, adding that the two patents had returned from Hyderabad on June 11.

"An ITBP constable, belonging to 40th battalion, is among the new cases from Rajnandgoan. He had recently returned from Uttar Pradesh and was in quarantine in Somni village," the official said.

Earlier, on June 8, an ITBP jawan staying in the same quarantine centre had tested positive, he added.

The ITBP is deployed in Rajnandgaon, which borders Maharashtra, for anti-Naxal operations.

The state's COVID-19 count is now 1,512, though active cases are 875 as 631 people have been discharged and six patients died, he said.

At present, 2,52,786 people have been kept in 20,155 quarantine centres while 57,256 people are in home quarantine as a precautionary measure, he said.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases-1,512, new cases-67, deaths-6, discharged-631, active cases-875, people tested so far-1,01,554.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

