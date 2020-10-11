Raipur, Oct 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 1,42,372 on Sunday after 2,114 people, including the state's higher education minister, were found infected, an official said.

The number of people who have been discharged so far increased to 1,13,771, while 18 more deaths took the toll to 1,253, he said.

Also Read | Festive Season 2020 Guidelines: UP Govt Issues SOPs For Festival Celebrations Amid COVID-19, People From Containment Zones Not Allowed at Events.

A total of 370 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,431 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 27,348 active cases, the official informed.

"The worst-hit Raipur district reported 231 new cases, taking its total count to 37,436, including 491 deaths. Korba district recorded 259 new cases, Rajnandgaon 144, Bastar 141, Raigarh 137 and Janjgir-Champa 128 among other districts, he said.

Also Read | No Religion or God Asks to Celebrate Festival in an Ostentatious Way, Says Harsh Vardhan.

State Higher Education Minister Umesh Patel on Sunday said in a tweet that he has tested positive for the infection and requested all those who came in his contact in the last few days, to quarantine themselves and get their test done.

Of the latest fatalities, seven took place on Sunday and four on Saturday while seven others had taken place earlier, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,42,372, new cases 2,114, death toll 1,253, recovered 1,13,771, active cases 27,348, People tested so far 13,53,822.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)