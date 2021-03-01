Raipur, Mar 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 3,12,816 on Monday with the addition of 256 cases, while the death toll mounted by seven to touch 3,842, an official said.

The number of recoveries increased to 3,06,094 after 11 people were discharged from hospitals and 95 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 2,880 active cases, he added.

"With 72 new cases, Raipur district's count rose to 55,649, including 807 deaths. Durg recorded 47 cases and Bilaspur 34. Of the deaths recorded during the day, four took place on Monday and three on Sunday," the official said.

With 27,085 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests went up to 48,39,359 in the state.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,12,816, new cases 256, death toll 3,842, recovered 3,06,094, active cases 2,880, Tests today 27,085, Total tests 48,39,359.

