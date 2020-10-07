Chandigarh, Oct 7 (PTI) Chandigarh on Wednesday reported two more fatalities due to COVID-19 taking the toll to 182, while 127 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 12,820 in the union territory.

There are 1,448 active cases in the city as of now, according to a medical bulletin.

A total of 155 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 11,190, it said.

A total of 83,413 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 70,078 tested negative while reports of 123 samples were awaited, according to the bulletin.

