India News | COVID-19: Chandigarh Reports Fifth Death, Total Cases in UT Rise to 301

Chandigarh, Jun 2 (PTI) Chandigarh on Tuesday reported fifth coronavirus-related fatality, with an 80-year-old woman testing positive after her death, a medical bulletin said.

Three persons, including a 15-year-old boy, also tested positive for coronavirus in the union territory. All of them are residents of Bapu Dham colony, which is the worst hit area here in terms of COVID-19 cases, according to the bulletin.

With the fresh cases coming up on Tuesday, the COVID-19 tally rose to 301 in Chandigarh, the bulletin said.

The woman, resident of sector 30 here, was suffering from liver and renal disease and was brought dead at the government hospital on Monday, it said.

The samples were taken after her death and the report came back positive on Tuesday, according to the bulletin.

A total of 4,902 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, of which 4,573 samples were negative and reports of 27 samples are awaited, it said.

There are 82 active cases of COVID-19 in the city, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, UT Chandigarh Advisor Manoj Parida said six pockets of Bapu Dham colony have been exempted from perimeter control on the recommendation of the Affected Area Committee comprising administration officials and medical experts.

He also said regular review will be done to decide whether more areas could be granted similar relaxation from perimeter control.

