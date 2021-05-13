Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 13 (ANI): Taking a serious view of the situation arising out of COVID-19 infection, the Chhattisgarh government on Thursday stopped construction works of all major projects with immediate effect in Naya Raipur.

The state government also stopped the construction work of the new Raj Bhavan, Assembly House, Chief Minister House, and New Circuit House that were under construction in Naya Raipur and cancelled the tenders for these projects.

"On April 26 itself, we had issued a circular for observing frugality in state's expenditure to control the financial management in wake of COVID-19. After that, we yesterday decided that the tender for the under construction Assembly building should be cancelled. We also stopped construction works of new Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister House and new houses for officers," Baghel told ANI.

"Due to the COVID period, these tough decisions had to be taken," Baghel added.

The chief engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) has issued orders to the contractors concerned to stop the construction work with immediate effect.

On April 26, the state government has instructed all departments that austerity should be exercised in the current financial year like the previous year.

At present, Chhattisgarh currently has a total of 1,22,798 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

