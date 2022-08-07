Raipur, Aug 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 213 new coronavirus positive cases at a positivity rate of 6.78 per cent, taking the tally to 11,69,143, while the death toll increased by one to 14,080, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,51,722 after 242 people reuperated during the day, leaving the state with 3,341 active cases, he said.

Raipur led with 44 cases, followed by 27 in Dantewada, 19 in Durg, 17 in Surguja, 13 each in Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, Dhamtari and Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi and nine in Balod, among other districts. No case was reported in eight districts of the state.

As 3,141 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count went up to 1,83,02,935, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,69,143, new cases 213, death toll 14,080, recoveries 11,51,722, active cases 3,341, total tests 1,83,02,935.

