Raipur, Jul 4 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 229 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths, taking the total number of infections in the state to 9,95,718 and toll to 13,456, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached to 9,76,917 after a total of 30 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 181 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,345, the official said.

Raipur district recorded 19 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,57,260, including 3,131 deaths.

Sukma reported 21 new cases, Korea 18 and Dantewada 16, he said.

As 23,479 samples were tested on Sunday, the total number of tests conducted so far in the state went up to 1,04,18,563.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,95,718, new cases 229, deaths 13,456, recoveries 9,76,917, active cases 5,345, tests so far 1,04,18,563.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)