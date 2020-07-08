Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Civil Defence Directorate office on the fifth floor of Jawahar Bhawan in Lucknow has been closed for two working days for sanitisation after a person working in the same building was tested COVID-19 positive, an official said.

"Civil Defence Directorate on the fifth floor of Jawahar Bhawan has been closed for two working days on July 9 and 10, 2020 (Thursday and Friday) for sanitisation purpose on account of a corona patient having been found in LIU Lucknow office placed on the same floor," Amitabh Thakur, Joint Director, Civil Defence, Lucknow said on Wednesday.

The Civil Defence Directorate office shall now open on Monday (July 13), he added. (ANI)

