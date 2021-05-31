Patna, May 31 (PTI) COVID-19 claimed 59 more lives, raising the death toll to 5163 on Monday in Bihar where the overall tally also climbed to 7.06 lakhs with 1113 people testing positive since the previous day.

According to the health department, however, the number of people recovering during the period (3196) far exceeded the fresh cases and the recovery rate also stood at a healthy 96.97 per cent.

Active caseload was 16,235, a substantial drop since the beginning of the month when it was in excess of one lakh.

The number of active cases in the state had risen by 50 times in April when it was less than 2,000 at the beginning of the month but shot up to cross the six-figure mark four weeks later.

Moreover, vaccination drive is also underway and till date 1.04 crore people have received the jabs.

Medical facilities are being made available to the people by the states own resources in addition to assistance provided by the Centre and aid coming from private sector giants.

State health minister Mangal Pandey took to Twitter for thanking Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and JSW steel company which have supplied Bihar with 1000 oxygen flow meters and 200 oxygen concentrators respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)