Leh, Aug 27 (PTI) Three more persons died of coronavirus infection in Ladakh, taking the death toll in the Union Territory to 27, officials said on Thursday.

While two patients died in Kargil district, another breathed his last in Leh district, the officials said, without divulging.

With the latest deaths, the fatality figure due to COVID-19 in Ladakh had gone up to 27 -- 18 in Kargil and nine in Leh, the officials said.

Ladakh has so far recorded 2,492 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic, the officials said.

They said while 1,640 patients have recovered and been discharged, the number of active cases stands at 825 – 529 in Leh and 296 in Kargil.

